Gorillaz are back and better than ever!

With an announcement of a new album and single dropping over night, we’ve got some serious whiplash – this is the band’s biggest release since 2020!

The album, ‘Cracker Island’, will be out February 24, 2023.

This album follows the 2021 ‘Meanwhile’ EP and the 2020 collection ‘Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez’.

It features a long list of musical guests such as Bad Bunny, Thundercat and Stevie Nicks.

While you wait, you can listen to their new song ‘New Gold’ featuring Tame impala and Bootie Brown.