Godz is the kind of show the Fringe exists for; It’s a display of talent, zany comedy and unexpected twists and turns that a festival like the Fringe creates a safe space for. The Greek mythological veneer of the show allows for an easy transition between comedic and purely acrobatic parts of the show while also allowing the four performers to connect with the audience as individuals.

The loose format of the show follows four performers with three Greek gods taking the forefront: Hercules, Dionysus and Cupid (who was technically a Roman god but if you’re going to this show for mythological accuracy you’ll be raging by the end). The show demonstrates a wide variety of circus/acrobatic work including: whips, ladders, chair stacking, that thing where they swing on a pole up high and the best diablo work I’ve ever seen!

Of course, it wouldn’t be a show about Greek mythology without a bit of nudity and homoeroticism, and this show delivers those in a perfect dose. Apart from the male toplessness throughout, the show delivers a hilarious scene in the vein of classic physical comedy with the four trying to cover their dignity with only three plates between them. It’s just as impressive what you do see (doing acrobatics while nude can’t be easy), as it is the lad’s absolute skills in hiding what you don’t see! On the rare moment or two the spectacle of the show overtakes the acrobatics (Three men dressed as nuns punishing Hercules to the tune of Rhianna’s S&M) it doesn’t last long and the pure impressiveness of the next trick quickly enraptures you.

Head First Acrobatics, the troupe presenting the show, have Crème de la Crème for those that want something more risqué and PreHysterical for the kids, but Godz hits the right middle tone as a show for those wanting equal parts goofy comedy, skilled performers and just enough edginess to keep it fresh (no pun intended).