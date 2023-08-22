It’s almost that time of the year for the Adelaide Film Festival to return! To get everyone ready for the October season, the team has given a taste of what’s to come with nine movies that’ll be featured across the festival.

Across 11 days, South Australia will have the chance to see a wide variety of local and global feature films, documentaries, and short films. The program will showcase premieres to special previews of home-grown AFF Investment Fund projects, and award-winning features fast-tracked from Venice, Cannes, and Tribeca.

The Opening Weekend Gala has been announced to be the Australian true-crime docu-drama Speedway, which is set to play at the Eximax at Palace Nova Eastend on Friday 20 October. Other Australian films announced include Isla’s Way, You’ll Never Find Me, Her Name is Nanny Nellie, and Rewards for the Tribe. International premieres and previews include Anatomy of a Fall (France), Galang (Indonesia), Monster (Japan), and Housekeeping for Beginners.

The Adelaide Film Festival social media team announced a couple of weeks ago that they had previewed over 1,000 films that had been submitted for this year’s festival season. It wouldn’t be surprising that local and global filmmakers are FINALLY noticing the AFF off the back of success stories like Talk to Me, Monolith, or Run Rabbit Run. Can only imagine what’s to come for this year!

The 2023 Adelaide Film Festival will take place from 18-29 October, tickets for the first nine films are available here. You can guarantee we’ll be covering as much as possible throughout the season!