‘Tis the season once again and, apart from wondering where the hell that year went, we’re all starting to prepare ourselves for plenty of festive viewing. Some of you may even be watching something Christmassy at the moment. So get yourselves settled under the Mistletoe, pour some eggnog and prepare with our essential Chrissy movie guide.

Love Actually

The all time Christmas classic rom-com. Love Actually is a blissful two hours of multiple British actors (all somehow loosely connected with each other), falling in love, having affairs or learning love actually (heh) comes in all different shapes and forms. Say what you will but honestly, I’d rate this one above Four Weddings. Make sure it’s on your viewing list this festive season!

The Muppet Christmas Carol

I will unapologetically die on this hill but Muppet Christmas Carol is absolutely the best telling of the Christmas Carol story. With Michael Caine (back when his nose didn’t do all the talking) as Ebenezer Scrooge, the Muppets lead him through his past, present and future to turn him from the dark side of hating Christmas. Ngl, I shed a tear or two every time Scrooge wakes up all refreshed and happy to be alive. Wish I could do the same…

Die Hard

Remember when Bruce Willis actually gave a shit about acting? That’s it. That’s the recommendation.

Elf

Love it or hate it, Elf has become an iconic Chrissy movie over the years. Focusing on restoring the Christmas spirit to New York, Will Ferrell stars (you guessed it) as a Human raised as one of Santa’s Elves. Now I hear what you’re saying. Yes it’s Will Ferrell but come on, this one’s just a bit of over the top fun that’d be good to have on if you have a few kids lurking around.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Another divisive one here but Jim Carrey is truly on fine form as the Grinch, where he and his dog Max terrorize the local townspeople over his hatred of the Christmas season. Not my absolute favourite but look, it’s a pretty serviceable Chrissy movie nonetheless. In any case, I would absolutely let Jim Carrey abuse me in his green costume so consider yourselves lucky Whos of Whoville.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

And to cap it all off. The absolute classic that you’ve probably seen too many times to count. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a truly special event that I expect you and your family all to watch. Whether it’s overcooking the turkey or kidnapping his boss after receiving a Jelly bonus from work, Clark Griswold is a man who truly can’t win. This one never gets old and I truly think I’ve seen it every year for over 20 years. Highly recommended.