How great is the busy season in South Australia? With the Christmas spirit beginning to drift through the air and the sun beginning to shine, it’s great to see the state buzzing with excitement once again.

As the impending silly season gears up, plenty of fun events and activities are happening in Adelaide to get us in the summertime mood.

This week is no different and we’ve been spoiled for choice with the help of Glam Adelaide, Fresh FM has wrapped up the top three unmissable events this weekend to make your selection that much simpler!

BAROSSA POLO (FRIDAY 3 & SATURDAY 4 DEC)

In a South Australian first, the sport of King’s will take to one of Australia’s most applauded wine regions, the Barossa Valley. Slated for Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, Barossa Polo is the next instalment in a series of regional polo events, being rolled out by Luke Schapel and Big Time.

Friday’s Twilight event is all-inclusive hospitality, for 18+ only. With a corporate skew, visitors are encouraged to celebrate the end of 2021 in style with clients, colleagues, and friends. Saturday is for event-goers and families alike. One side of the field will come alive with a pitchside party, Club Barossa, featuring bars from key sponsors Peroni, G.H.Mumm Champagne and Pirate Life brewing. Families can enjoy casual hospitality offerings in the designated family area.

Family-friendly activities include a giant slide and face painting, with plenty of shade and tables available for picnic goers. Picnic hampers will be available for purchase, and there will be a variety of food trucks on-site across both days of the event.

Guests looking for the complete package can celebrate in style in the G.H. Mumm Marquee. The event is designed to showcase the Barossa Valley– and encourage locals and intrastate tourists to the region Barossa.

Polo will run from Friday, December 4th – Saturday, December 5th.

Where: Chateau Tanunda, Barossa Valley.

Visit www.barrosa/com.au for tickets.

EBENEZER NIGHT MARKETS (SATURDAY DEC 4)

The Ebenezer Night Markets are back – and for the first time, they’re doing Christmas markets! The iconic markets will be operating at three locations this season:

Ebenezer Place, Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga, 88 O’Connell in North Adelaide Kicking off December 4, the glittery and enchanting markets will open at all three locations, with the fun continuing until late March. They’ll offer a great Saturday night soiree, with niche stalls from the best of Adelaide’s small producers.

The markets are open 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm every Saturday Find out more here.

NEVER ON A SUNDAY AT TATACHILLA ESTATE (SATURDAY DEC 4)

Tatachilla Estate is launching its new weekly Saturday sessions called Never on Sunday. Confusing I know.

They’ll be celebrating the warmer weather and impending silly season every weekend at their charming, historic McLaren Vale property.



Indulge in a mouth-watering paella and tasty tapas, or graze your way through cheese and meat boards brimming with local produce.



Local singer Lauren Greco will be swooning crowds with her stunning, soulful tunes on the opening Saturday, with a revolving line-up of artists continuing throughout the summer. To celebrate the dreamy Saturday sessions, Tatachilla Estate has released a new range of wines aptly titled Never on Sunday.



You can expect an array of drops from the namesake range – from bold Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon tipples to the lighter and fruitier varieties like Moscato and Sparkling Red and White.



Never on Sunday is hosted at Tatachilla Estate every Saturday, kicking off at 11 am. The evening session will kick off at 6 pm with dancing til late.

Keep up to date with Never on Sunday on Instagram, and Tatachilla here. Find Tatachilla Estate at 233 Tatachilla Road McLaren Vale, SA, Australia 5171.

To read the full guide of what’s on this weekend, visit Glam Adelaide here.