Tradies listen up!

Put down the sausage roll and start busting out your best moves! All for a chance to have Jake and Cale visit YOUR worksite with some Fresh branded Tradie socks and Taps safety glasses.

Starting October 18th jump on Instagram or Tik Tok and upload a video of you and your tradie mates safely busting a move on-site using these tags to win!

The most creative dance moves will have the Fresh Crew come out to your worksite and hand out some amazing LIMITED EDITION merch! You could also win your crew an on-site BBQ, completely catered by Fresh and TAPS.

Taps sock off, Starting Monday 18th of October.

Sponsored by TAPS SA… Start your administrative traineeship with TAPS.