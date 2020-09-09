Has a certain pub in the East End been a missing part of your weekend life?

Well, some good news has arrived as the Elephant British Pub will be reopening this Friday!

The Elephant British Pub is a hidden gem set in the back streets in the East End of the CBD. With over 30 draught Beer and Cider taps, as well as being known to host live gigs in the upstairs bar every Friday and Saturday night from 9 pm, The Elephant has been a staple of weekend nights out.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing, The Elephant was one of the many businesses that were forced to close down back in late March.

“We would like to thank you all for your ongoing support, particularly over this period of uncertainty,” says the Elephant family in their statement.

The Elephant British Pub will be reopening this weekend on Friday the 11th of September and will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 12 pm ’til late.