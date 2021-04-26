Get the inspiration you need at the Master Builders SA Home Show!

Get the inspiration you need at the Master Builders SA Home Show!

Have you got ‘the itch’? That inner voice that says… “I should make a change.”

Whether it’s Building, Renovating or Landscaping – get the inspiration, advice, and exclusive deals you need at the Master Builders SA Home Show, April 30 to May 2!

The Master Builders SA Home Show is packed with ideas, free advice, new products and great deals. Best of all, it’s free entry! You’ll be able to:

See and buy the latest in Home Renovation & Building Products, Furnishings, Décor & Outdoor Living,

Talk with Master Builders SA at their Advisory Hub,

Learn How at the Free DIY Demos & Seminars,

Gain Free Advice from Industry Experts,

And don’t forget to bring your plans for quotes at the Show!

Brand new to the Master Builders SA Home Show this year is the Sustainable Building & Eco Living Area. Showcasing a variety of new environmentally conscious products and services for sustainable building and innovative green living, plus there’s lots of free advice and interactive seminars to educate you on green living.

Also, if you like to entertain at home, don’t miss the Food, Wine & Cooking Area. Tempt your taste buds with new products and see local chefs cooking their favourite dishes at the cooking stages. Chefs include…Mandy Hall, Ben Trobbiani, Callum Hann and Themis Chryssidis.

The Master Builders SA Home Show runs April 30 to May 2, 10am – 5pm at the Adelaide Showground. Entry is free. For more information, check out www.kjex.com.au.