It’s that time of year again, Christmas is rolling around real fast! Luckily we’ve got you covered here at Fresh with your chance to win Santa’s Sleigh thanks to Basic Trailers.

It’s simple: we’re gonna show you a picture of a trailer full of presents on social media (@fresh927 on instagram), call in during Davo, Tom & Callum for your Brekkie and guess the dollar value of the whole thing (including the trailer), get it right and it’s all yours (INCLUDING THE TRAILER)! Simple.

Keep those eyes unwrapped around town as well though because you may even see Fresh 92.7 Santa’s Sleigh driving around Adelaide playing some beats!