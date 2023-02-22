Get Ready to Throw Those Money Troubles in the Bin with TTO’s ‘Pay Your Bills’

Interest rates rising, house prices skyrocketing, petrol prices rapidly increasing…the cost of everyday life is getting more and more expensive and hitting everyone!

So us here at Fresh are joining up with TTO to try and help; starting next Monday (27th Feb) Davo, Tom & Callum will call back one lucky listener and pay their bill all thanks to TTO!

So all you have to do is listen to Davo, Tom & Callum, text in when we play PAY YOUR BILLS, let us know what bill you want paid and you could be in the chance to win!