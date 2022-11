Get Ready To Sail The Seven Seas With ‘Cale’s Boat Party’ Thanks to Temptation Sailing

Get Ready To Sail The Seven Seas With ‘Cale’s Boat Party’ Thanks to Temptation Sailing

Do you wanna end your year in style? Well Cale does. That’s why he’s doing his final show of the year on a Boat!

If you wanna join Cale on a cruise around Glenelg thanks to Temptation Sailing on Thursday December 1st then sign up below!

Cale will announce the lucky winners throughout the week, each day live on air!