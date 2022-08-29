Get Ready for Lanser’s ‘MYSTERY TRIPS’ – You Could be Winning the Ultimate SA Getaway!

What’s the hardest thing about planning a holiday? Definitely narrowing down the list from all the AMAZING places you want to go to the final one, right?



Well, we’re here to help!



Every day on Fresh for two weeks, Davo, Tom & Callum for your Breakfast and Cale for the Drive Home will be playing Mystery Trips!

A clue will play describing an iconic SA landmark. All you have to do is hear the clue and be the first to call in correctly guessing the iconic SA landmark and you’re in with a chance to win the ultimate SA vacay!

There is catch though! If you are our final BIG winner, you won’t know where you’re heading until you’re

standing in the Fresh studios with a bag packed, and the hosts read out your

mystery destination on air!



So pack the toothbrush, some clothes, and we’ll organise the itinerary

for some of the best places to holiday in SA!

It all kicks off next week Monday 5th September thanks to Lanser!

T&Cs apply: