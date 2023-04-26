It’s almost that time again for Illuminate Adelaide! Held from the 28th of June – 30th of July, experience the magical celebration of art, music, light and technology!

Illuminate Adelaide is daring you to rekindle a sense of wonderment and excitement this winter.

With over 20 events including, Light Creatures, City Lights, and Resonate, Illuminate Adelaide is turning iconic city landmarks and streetscapes into enchanted beacons.

Book online or in person and check out more on their website at illuminateadelaide.com