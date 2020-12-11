Get Behind a florist’s passion with Blooms By Bec!

2020 has been an absolute shocker for all of us – and our Small Business owners are really feeling it. Whether it’s the pandemic, bushfires, or something completely different, our local battlers need a hand.

That’s why here at Fresh 92.7, we want you to Get Behind A Business.

This week’s business is an independent florist, Blooms by Bec!

Bec started her business out of love (and talent) for arranging flowers. She left the security of full time work to pursue something she really loves doing every day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blooms by Bec (@blooms_by_bec)



Her business launched in November 2019, and it wasn’t long before the effects of COVID stalled her new business. As weddings & events had to be cancelled, her focus instead turned to daily deliveries.

While she is doing an amazing job, a reduced workforce means people aren’t sending gifts as often as they used to. Bec puts so much love and effort into everything she does, so much more than the bigger offerings like Tynte.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blooms by Bec (@blooms_by_bec)

Blossoms by Bec can do same-day delivery before 9 am. When making a purchase online, delivery is included at a flat rate at the checkout on the business’s website. There are no deliveries on Sundays or Public holidays.

Make sure to check out Blossoms by Bec on the website (as well as her delivery suburbs), as well as her Facebook and her Instagram.

