If there’s anything we know about Ancient Greece, it was an orgy of politics, enlightenment and naked, sweaty men. Naturally, Garry Starr: Greece Lightning doesn’t stray too far from the source material – in fact it’s a riotous celebration of the more bonkers side of this storied universe.

A gapingly loose interpretation of some of the world’s most enduring body of fables, the jokes are a mile a minute; a live Quibi series of Hellenic folklore. For such a studied subject, you’re guaranteed to walk out dumber – which is exactly how I want to engage with this kind of show. I saw a Greek man in Design Challenge Drag punch an airborne lettuce! What else could I want for opening night of the Fringe! Super silly, cheeky and infectious.

Translating the expansive world of Greek mythology into such condensed clownery is a Herculean effort, and Garry Starr AKA Damien Warren-Smith AKA Medusa AKA Poseidon (the list goes on) carries the show with a charming balance of high-concept and doofus. It’s a side-splitting love letter to the universal tales and iconic characters of old, with some not-so-gentle reminders that sometimes those tales include cannibalism.

There is some polish needed on this show, for sure, and the crowd involvement was a little unsteady. I don’t really care… though? Necessary troubleshooting aside, Greece Lightning upends the classics with love and Chaos, and isn’t afraid to insert it’s dirty little self into the canon. Just like the Trojans, expect messy bitch behaviour. Bring Yiayia if you dare.

Verdict: ★ ★ ★ ★

Name of show: Garry Starr: Greece Lightning

Venue: The Kingfisher @ Gluttony

Duration: 50 mins

