The beloved Wang Wang and Funi from Adelaide Zoo are experiencing some relationship dilemmas.

Their annual opportunity to bring life to Wang Wang or Funi Jnr. hasn’t gone entirely as planned. Wang Wang is secretly wanting to spice it up in the enclosure, but Funi is looking to branch out. The single life is calling her name…

The crew at the zoo have even tried to get the ball rolling by showing them some explicit panda videos, but Wang Wang and Funi don’t want a bar of it!

Maybe Davo’s suggestion to serenade them using a romantic symphony will do the trick??