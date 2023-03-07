By Liliana Burges

America’s Got Talent Semi-Finalist and internationally award-winning magician and comedian Dom Chambers, set’s The Fringe Stage this year with his hilarious and modern take on magic in ‘Dom Chambers: Fake Wizard’. Remember those traditional, theatrical 80s magic shows that left you in awe, well this was similar to that in the way that you were left speechless, though there was nothing traditional about this!

Chambers takes you on a journey of laughter, astonishment and a boozy good time. If you loved him in ‘The Purple Rabbit Rides Again’, get ready for this naughty, entertaining and mind-Blowing performance, and make sure you’re thirsty, because if you’re quick enough, Chamber’s may conjure up a beer out of thin air that’s yours for the taking!