This week there’s a STACK of events (which are all listed on the Glam Adelaide website, in our What’s On section) but here’s our TOP 3 for this weekend.

Ebenezer Place World Festive Party – Saturday 11th

A Christmas Street Party with a Live Music stage will take over Ebenezer Place this weekend. From 2 pm Saturday Ebenezer Place will transform into a multicultural Christmas wonderland. With major restrictions in place for international travel, escape abroad with live performances of traditional culture and language, plus authentic cuisine from across the globe. Warm your senses with tastes and sounds from across the planet, and step into a new cultural landscape. Christmas celebrations around the world will be showcased, including Cuba to West Africa, South America, Japan, Puerto Rico, Punjab and more! World Festive will feature local/global sensations:

Lazaro Numa (Cuba, South America)

(Cuba, South America) Cartel Afinke (Puerto Rico, North America)

(Puerto Rico, North America) Jambu Loco (Brazil, South America)

(Brazil, South America) Ebby Allotey (Ghana, Africa)

(Ghana, Africa) Hosted by Parvyn (Australia/India)

There will also be plenty of dance, costumes and even food integrated into the afternoon street party! Stop from a pint at Belgian Beer Cafe or Hidden Brew Taphouse to take it all in.

Cabana Club and Cabana Beach Club – opens next Tuesday 14th Port Noarlunga

Back for their fourth year, Cabana Club and Cabana Beach are returning next Tuesday 14th just in time as the weather warms up Brought to you by the team behind award-winning South Australian seafood restaurant, Hortas, the Mediterranean is coming to you with the return of the Cabana Club and Cabana Beach. Located on the beachfront at Port Noarlunga, the venue has a limited 6-week season. Cabana Club is a licensed lounge area with food and drink service on the sandy foreshore of Port Noarlunga – inspired by the beach clubs of the Mediterranean. The Beach club is located on the foreshore just behind Cabana Beach which has cabanas, deck chairs and umbrellas for hire to relax by the sea whilst sipping cocktails. Patrons can relax on a daybed and enjoy food and beverage service right there on the sand.

Open from 12 pm – 9 pm daily.

Victoria Park Social Club – Friday and Sunday

Party with Vino and Paella every weekend of summer at this bespoke venue-. Pizza, booze and antipasto picnics so you can grab your friends or family (even the furriest member is invited) On Fridays and Sundays its live music, fine food and wine Fitted with fairy lights and antique timber the restored Stables is the perfect place for Friday night kickoffs and Sunday sessions.

Every weekend Friday and Sunday.

Located behind the grandstand of Victoria Park – Rose Park Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air overlooking the park.

No tickets are required for this FREE EVENT.

For those looking for something different here are five new venues that opened this week:

HNLY – Henley Square – beachside Mediterranean

Syculy – Findon – Italian

Two pot screamer – East end – Traditional Aussie cuisine

ARKHÉ – Norwood – Adelaide’a first open flame restaurant

Abundance café – rose park – roasted coffee, mouth-watering brunch, and big smiles.

