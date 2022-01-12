What’s On This Week with Glam Adelaide

2022 is here we’ve never been more excited for the positivity and refreshment that comes with a new year. With the warm weather upon us, get ready to bask in the sunshine at the hottest events in Adelaide this January!

As always there are plenty of fun events and activities happening in Adelaide to get us in the summertime mood.

This week is no different and we have been spoiled for choice with the help of Glam Adelaide, Fresh FM has wrapped up the top three unmissable events this weekend to make your selection that much simpler!

SATURDAY JANUARY 15 Adelaide International Finals

Blockbuster tennis is returning to Adelaide this weekend with back-to-back Adelaide International events to be held at the newly transformed Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in the lead up to the Australian Open. The world-class sporting precinct on the banks of the River Torrens will play host to some of the biggest stars in tennis in the lead up to the Australian Open. A jam-packed program concludes this Saturday at the Drive. Get your tickets to watch all the finals action.

Get your tickets here.

SUNDAY JANUARY 16 KX Pilates at Dowie Doole

Pilates and wine – two of your favourite things are about to collide. KX Pilates is headed to Dowie Doole this weekend making your Sunday morning workout a little boozy. At 10 am, a KX Pilates session will take place on the lawn of the Dowie Doole Tasting Pod. After you’ve broken a little sweat and had a glorious stretch, attendees will be treated to a post-workout reward. You’ll be invited to wind down with three Dowie Doole Wines and three protein balls pairing to kick start your Sunday.

KX Pilates at Dowie Doole will take place at 10am on January 16. You can find out more and purchase tickets for the event here.

ALL WEEKEND Final weekend of Moonlight Cinema

One of Adelaide’s favourite outdoor cinemas is bringing an epic summer of films and picnics with friends and family. After a long and chilly winter in hibernation, Moonlight Cinema is making the most of the balmy season to come with its open-air cinema and a stellar line-up of films. It is held at Rymill Park on the lawns East of Colada Lakeside Kiosk and is running until January 16, 2022. Moonlight Cinema is the perfect place for date night, picnics with friends, fun for the family and it’s dog friendly too with a wide range of movies from comedy, to Christmas and romance to children’s films.

You can keep up to date with Moonlight Cinema on Facebook and Instagram.

Find out more about the Moonlight Cinema here and book tickets here.