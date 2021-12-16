How great is the silly season in South Australia? With the Christmas spirit drifting through the air and the sun beginning to shine, it’s great to see the state buzzing with excitement once again. As the impending Christmas and New Year’s rush gears up, plenty of fun events and activities are happening in Adelaide to get us in the summertime mood. This week is no different and we have been spoiled for choice with the help of Glam Adelaide, Fresh FM has wrapped up the top three unmissable events this weekend to make your selection that much simpler!

Adelaide’s West End is being taken over by two EPIC street parties – FRI 17

Two Epic parties are taking over Adelaide’s west end this Friday, December 17th. A block party paradise is taking over Gilbert Place to transform your Friday night knock offs into a mini-Hawaiian vacation. Kicking off at 2pm, say aloha to starting your weekend downtime early with tiki cocktails, banging tunes and vacation vibes for the “Last Day” block party. Solomon Street will also close off as guests flood into the Disco Paradiso with free entry. Sunny’s pizza van will be cooking steamy pizzas with Margherita, pepperoni and eggplant on offer; meanwhile, Sunny’s venue itself will continue in-house service. Grab a slice in the sun or if the heat’s too much, slide on into their booths.

From 2pm until 12am, visitors can party in the streets while the venues will roll on until 2am.

Both events will run on Friday December 17 from 2pmFor more information, about the Gilbert place event visit the Facebook page here. For more information, about the Solomon Street party, visit the Facebook event page here.

Xanadu Drive – SAT 18th & SUN 19th

Get your popcorn and chocolate top ice cream ready – a drive-in cabaret experience has made its way to Adelaide, and it’s shaping up to be the nostalgic night of your dreams. Xanadu Drive: the part drive-in movie theatre, part live-performance cabaret wonderland set to debut to Adelaide audiences at Torrens Parade Grounds this weekend. More than just a drive-in venue; Xanadu Drive-In is a collection of creatives, experienced designers, and entertainment experts creating an immersive cinematic experience. December 18 will see the family favourite Christmas classic The Nightmare Before Christmas come alive on screen, followed by a wicked Oogie Boogie’s Bonanza Late Night Xmas Party with an electric DJ and continued festivities. December 19 will see the holiday classic to define all holiday classics, It’s A Wonderful Life, reimagined, followed by a George Bailey’s Bellringer Bash Late Night Xmas Party.

You can find Xanadu Drive at Torrens Parade Grounds this summer, with the gates opening at 7pm on show nights. For more information and to purchase tickets, head to their website here.

Pizza Tecca returning to the Aldinga foreshore – FRI 17th

Pizzateca is re-opening its beachside pop-up at Aldinga, primed for summer sunsets and seaside picnics. The pop-up will re-launch for the summer 2021-22 season this Friday, December 17th from 4pm. This year, the Aldinga pop-up is fully licensed, and set to serve ice cold beer, Mclaren Vale vino from Alpha Box & Dice, and Spritz from Riot Wine Co.

For more on PizzaTecca visit their website here.

To read the full guide of what’s on this weekend, visit Glam Adelaide here.