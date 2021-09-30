After a courageous battle fought in the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, young Sam Roberts sadly passed away in 2005 from a neurological degenerative condition called Niemann-pick Disease Type C. The Roberts’ family spent many years in and out of the WCH whilst Sam was being cared for and in the years following his passing created The Sam Roberts Family Fund. Through this fund they set up their fundraiser Cycle 4 Sam and have contributed over $750,000 towards various projects for the WCH Foundation and the WCH Paediatric Care Service.

This year, in honour of Sam’s 21st birthday the Roberts’ family have launched the inaugural Challenge 21 fundraiser which aims to raise funds to support families like the Roberts who benefited from the WCH Foundation. Participants simply have to choose and take on a challenge related to the number 21, whether that’s running 21km’s, giving up something for 21 days or a stack of other challenges. This year our very own Lisa D of Freakin’ It and myself, Jake from Workday have gotten behind the challenge. Lisa is challenging herself to mix 21 tracks in 21 minutes during one of her Freakin’ It shows I’m performing 21 random acts of kindness.

I chose this challenge as it’s been a tough 18 months – 2 years for all of us, with the constant worry and uncertainty around Covid-19, Lisa and I wanted to do our part to offer a small piece of happiness and joy to peoples day to day lives. So far I’ve taken on challenges including supporting a local/small business, shouted a stranger their morning coffee and made a donation to a charity. One of the most rewarding acts of kindness I’ve done would have to be becoming an organ donor. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while now and was something I didn’t do at a younger age as I believed for quite some time that being on the organ donation register meant you could expect a phone call at random from a hospital and be asked to donate a kidney or a lung! I know, It’s a little stupid but hey! you live and learn.

If you’d like to make a donation you can hit up the links below: