The mischievous toddler Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) learns how to grow up amongst the trouble in the stars. The little sapling travels with his friends and family in the ragtag superhero team, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Much like I Am Groot, this will probably be the shortest review ever! The animated series acts as a collection of three minute shorts taking place before or after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 when Groot was still a toddler. While obviously not story-heavy or of high importance to the MCU, I Am Groot is still a cute and surprisingly twisted set of five vignettes. While James Gunn didn’t write and direct this series, showrunner Kirsten People did retain Gunn’s dark comedy in Groot’s mischievous shenanigans with different alien races. Plus we do get to learn a bit about the Flora Colussus’ biology. There’s also a cameo from Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon in probably his easiest role since 10 Cloverfield Lane.

If you’re after more Guardians of the Galaxy content before the final volume next year, I Am Groot is a fun watch. Do keep an eye out for the GOTG Holiday Special in December for even MORE Marvel cosmic adventures.

I Am Groot will be streaming on Disney+ on August 10.