Following the death of the leader of Bloodstone, a monster hunting society, Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) and the team gather at their Temple. In a strange memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic. This leads to a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

With direct to streaming content casting a net for a wider audience, Marvel Cinematic Universe shows like WandaVision and Moon Knight have dipped slightly into more genre-based storytelling than what we’d usually get from Disney. In the case of Werewolf by Night, Marvel has gone into completely new territory. As the first edition of “Marvel Studios’ Special Presentations“, Werewolf by Night is an hour long creature feature that emulates 1940s’ Universal Monster movies. Composer Michael Giacchino sat in the director’s chair for the special, creating an atmospheric and engaging slice of horror. Similar to the Tarantino/ Rodriguez Grindhouse movie, the special goes all out with the style, including a grainy black and white colour palette, changeover cue marks, and an old-timey copyright title. The use of shadows was an excellent choice, bringing an element of imagination and suspense to the audience.

Werewolf by Night‘s story felt like two shorts stitched together, with the second half being a lot more thrilling than the first. The battle royale style beginning felt very slow, especially as there was a lot of time dedicated to canon fodder characters. However, once Bernal and Donnelly get more screen time together, the pace gets going. Some of the shoehorned-in Marvel hallmarks were eye-rolling, especially with the typical quips that clashed with the tone and time period. However, the efforts to utilise practical effects for the titular Werewolf were greatly appreciated, even if it’s a little less An American Werewolf in London and a little more Teen Wolf. The special was much gorier than a typical Marvel property, even it’s probably chocolate syrup! However, there was one creature that was questionable as to whether or not it was practical or CGI. Maybe it was a combination of both, but it seemed like a missed opportunity to not go all out with the monster aesthetic if it was the latter.

As far as 2022 Marvel-related horrors go, Werewolf by Night is certainly better than Morbius! With a well-crafted recreation of a genre gone by and a great use of practical monster effects, it’s a horror special that’s pleasing for the eyes. While the story felt a bit stretched thin, Werewolf by Night is a step in the right direction for more chances on obscure one-shot tales. If you’re after a horror special for Halloween or need something a bit different from superheroes, I can certainly recommend Werewolf by Night.

Werewolf by Night is streaming on Disney+ on October 7.