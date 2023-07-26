After the events of Harley Quinn season 3, one Harleen Quinnzel (Kaley Cuoco) has joined the Bat Family in Bruce Wayne’s (Diedrich Bader) absence. Harley has trouble fitting into the mold of the superhero ways with Batgirl (Briana Cuoco), Nightwing (Harvey Guillén), and Robin (Jacob Tremblay). Meanwhile, Lex Luthor (Giancarlo Esposito) has put Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) as the new CEO of the Legion of Doom, to the disdain of the rogue’s gallery.

It’s time for another new addition to the surprisingly hilarious Harley Quinn series! Thank goodness this didn’t reach the chopping block of cancellations, my plea must’ve made noise! While new content from the twisted minds of Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey is always welcome, the show is beginning to feel like it should reach a conclusion soon. As the show has reached its fourth season, the new element of putting Harley Quinn with the Bat Family is a fun concept, and there’s some good banter, raunchy humour, and different ideologies that come with the scenario. However, similar to Cobra Kai, one of the more appealing aspects of the show was the focal point of the villains as twisted protagonists, while the heroes were secondary characters or even the antagonists. But then it reached a point where the hero’s perspective was given more focus and just turned into another offshoot of the main IP. As Cobra Kai more or less became just another Karate Kid sequel, Harley Quinn is beginning to feel like another Batman show. With dick jokes. Even the meta-humour doesn’t feel as prominent, especially as there are opportunities to make fun of Batman without Batman franchises. You could swing at the Birds of Prey show or Gotham Knights (the series OR game). That being said, there are still some engaging stories that find creative uses in the world of DC. Especially Lex on the moon.

As mentioned in the Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, all the returning cast members have a terrific rhythm and continue playing their parts very well. As always, it’s fun seeing Cuoco getting to explore different roles outside of Big Bang Theory, and at this point, her Harley Quinn feels as definitive as Margot Robbie or Arleen Sorkin. Bell as Ivy gets to explore new areas with her character, bringing out some jabs at the “woke/ feminist” actions done in most industries. There’s also a collective entity of a PR team by the name of the Johns, which brings out some fun satires of influencers. While there isn’t as much Clayface or King Shark in the mix this time around, the small appearances are quite fun, with Alan Tudyk and Ron Funches being as amazing as ever. As per usual, we get introduced to an obscure DC character, and this time around, we get Snowflame. If you’ve been clamoring for cocaine fulled villains that aren’t bears, then the first episode should get you hooked. I guess?

Overall, Harley Quinn season 4 is another fun addition to the crude DC series, even if some of the shaking of the formula has taken away from the main appeal. If you’ve been watching the show, I can definitely recommend keeping an eye out, and if you haven’t started it yet, do so!

Harley Quinn season 4 will be streaming weekly from July 27 on BINGE.