WARNING: Out of respect for Disney and your viewing experience, this review will be as cryptic and spoiler-free as possible. However, there will be minor spoilers for the ending of Only Murders in the Building Season 1.

Picking up immediately after Season 1, the shocking death of the Arconia’s Board President, Bunny Folger, has left true crime podcasters Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) & Mabel (Selena Gomez) on a trail to unmask her killer. However, three complications ensue. The trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Who would’ve thought that a murder mystery starring two-thirds of the Three Amigos and Alex Russo would have been one of the most compelling shows of 2021? The first season of Only Murders in the Building brought a unique spin on the whodunit genre while taking a jab at all our obsessions with non-fiction crime stories. While the first 6 episodes of the second season of Only Murders in the Building do follow a similar structure of unraveling the mystery, there is also an expansion on the first. The demise of Bunny does lead to learning more about the development of the famed Arconia and a closer look at the humourous tenants. And very similar to the first season, there are some tickling meta jokes on not only true crime podcasts but also the Hollywood industry and the show itself.

Possibly the best aspect of the first season was the incredibly fun dynamic between Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. While the first two comes as no surprise, Gomez’s dry and witty humour blended well with Martin’s straight-laced attitude and Short’s eccentric outlook. And the trio’s chemistry is certainly still in place for season two, while they’re also given new career and life opportunities within their respected fields. The rest of the returning cast is also fun, while also bringing in some intriguing new characters. And Amy Schumer, who tries way too hard to be funny and fails most of the time.

Overall, the second season of Only Murders in the Building is another chuckle-worthy and engaging murder mystery. Even with a familiar structure, the mystery leads to some new discoveries and expands on the first season’s characters and setting. And the trio of Martin, Short, and Gomez is still as strong as ever. If you’re a fan of the first season or love new content from Steve Martin and Martin Short, this new season is definitely worth the investigation. Now if you excuse me, I’ll patiently wait a few weeks to find out more like the rest of you Arconians!

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building starts streaming weekly on June 28th.