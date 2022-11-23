Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is feeling blue around the holiday season, and the Guardians of the Galaxy want to give him the best Christmas ever. Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) set their directives to Terra to find the perfect present for their Star-Lord; his hero Kevin Bacon (Kevin Bacon).

Suppose that every 44 years, it’s tradition for a beloved space opera to have a televised holiday-themed special! After the infamously horrific Star Wars Holiday Special (Yes, it’s real!), what better franchise to have a new crack at Christmas movies than Guardians of the Galaxy? Fortunately, writer and director James Gunn knew not to make a special featuring a family of screeching Wookies and uninterested/ drugged-out actors watching a bizarre variety hour. Although that’d probably go off pretty well this time! Instead, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special brings warm Christmas feelings from our favourite and hilarious ragtag space group. Across 40 minutes, the spirit of the holidays is truly alive in the wackiest way that we’d expect from almost 10 years of the Guardians. Getting a Home Alone type of scenario of stealing Kevin Bacon isn’t something I thought I’d see, but the world is a better place to have that.

While there are plenty of laughs and shenanigans to take from the Special, especially with Easter Eggs like Santa Claus Conquers the Martians of all movies, there’s a bit of sadness attached. As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is almost on the way to wrap up the current group, and Gunn is moving on to focus on DC, it’s like the last gasp of the team before the end of an era. Even still, all the actors have their roles down pat and are a joy to watch. While Rocket, Groot, and Nebula don’t get much focus, Drax and Mantis are a more focused comic duo. Watching the couple make their way across Earth made for some cute fish out of water elements. Klementieff in particular really gets to show a comedic and emotional range in the role, being one of the best aspects of the Special. Just like the food, Kevin Bacon makes everything better. Much like the Guardians movies, expect a rockin’ soundtrack, with some new tracks!

Overall, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a delightful and humourous take on one of the best times of the year. Despite the small feeling of sadness with the almost end of an era, I can absolutely recommend checking out The GOTG Holiday Special while wrapping presents or spending time with the fam!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be streaming on Disney+ from November 25.