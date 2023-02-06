After the events of Season 3, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) is the best ever. Across Gotham City, Bane’s (James Adomian) efforts to impress an unexpected date goes horribly awry. Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface (Alan Tudyk) engages in some self-love.

From the recent wave of edgy animated shows that wear meta humour like a hat, Harley Quinn is surprisingly both of the best and underrated shows to come out. Not only does Harley Quinn feature some of the funniest jabs at the DC franchise and the fandom, but the show also completely understands and respects the characters as they go off into both creative and sometimes emotional storylines. While we patiently wait for Season 4 to come out (Please don’t axe this, James Gunn! You got to sit on Clayface in Season 3!), we have a Valentine’s Day Special. If you’re after something twisted, nerdy, and sweet to watch, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Special certainly fills that rather specific quota. Across 40 minute episode, we get three storylines that interlink, showing that even superheroes, supervillains, and metahumans need a little love, in the only way that Harley Quinn can deliver. What other special or series can successfully pull off imagery like an NSFW Kaiju rampage or a literal self-love subplot while being both hilariously weird and somewhat tragic?

As we’re now three seasons and a special into Harley Quinn, the talented voice cast all nail the rhythm of their characters. Cuoco and Bell still have great chemistry as DC’s favourite power couple, providing both sweet and hilariously over-the-top sexual moments. Adomian‘s impression of Tom Hardy’s Bane will also never not be funny, especially when the iconic lines are used for a different context. But that being said, his storyline provided more of an insight into the character without just simply taking a jab at Christopher Nolan. In between the main stories, we’re given some talking head moments of superpowered couples sharing their meet-cutes. Without spoiling which couples we get to see, there are some pretty funny stories that once again, prove that the creative team has their finger on the pulse on the DC franchise and characters. However, if there was ever a time to revisit the bizarre controversy of whether or not Batman should go down on Catwoman, A Very Problematic Valentine’s Special should have been it! Did I really just write that? Good lawdy.

Overall, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Special is a solid take on the most “romantic” time of the year with Detective Comic’s roster of heroes and villains. If you’re a fan of Harley Quinn, I can definitely recommend A Very Problematic Valentine’s Special, but if you haven’t… maybe watch the show first as this would be a very out of context window into a rude and crude series that is worth watching.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Special will premiere on BINGE on February 9.