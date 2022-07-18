Lawrence Kasdan (writer of Empire Strikes Back) takes us on a peek behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation, and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. We get to see the humble beginnings of a small team that was brought together to bring George Lucas’ vision to life, inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and how visual effects grew and developed over time.

The unfortunate irony of VFX workers sharing overworked stories on Marvel projects feels apparent as we now have a Disney+ documentary miniseries about one of the biggest visual effects companies in the world. Light & Magic explores the history and achievements of Industrial Light & Magic across 6 hour-long episodes. A vast majority of the docuseries expectedly shares the behind the scenes stories and interviews of the original Star Wars trilogy, especially the troubling production of the 1977 classic. The first few episodes really build on the comradery of the team who had a passion for model making and filmmaking as they used both basic skills and invented revolutionary technology. Haven’t you made motion control cameras to enable the required movements for your nine to five?! Knowing that the team used parts and scraps from models and painstakingly created matte paintings to expand environments is both genius and insightful to how even Hollywood-level filmmakers can cut corners.

The rest of Light & Magic shares an insight into the evergrowing development of not only filmmaking like Steven Spielberg’s filmography, but special effects as well. As computers became more accessible, ILM found people to invent new ways of creating digital visual effects of items, animals and people, with a lot of insistence from George Lucas during the ’80s. The documentary also has some talking heads from Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Robert Zemeckis, Jon Favreau, JJ Abrams, Kathleen Kenedy, and Joe Johnston. It was also nice to see new interview footage of Mr. Lucas when he’s not randomly eating noodles at the Rundle Mall food court. To the credit of the docuseries, it doesn’t sensationalise the special effects industry as the hardships and downsizing of teams are also briefly explored.

Any aspiring filmmakers, visual effects artists, or even Star Wars/ Lucasfilm historians will get an absolute kick out of Light & Magic. Bringing in new interview footage of beloved directors and a throughline of developing effects across the decades, the docuseries is a delightful watch.

All episodes of Light & Magic will debut on Disney+ on July 27th.