Twenty years after a fungal outbreak, humanity has been divided into quarantine zones, independent settlements, and rebellious freedom fighters in a world populated by infectious and violent creatures. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor traumatised by his past, and Tess (Anna Torv) are tasked to smuggle teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the post-apocalyptic wasteland. The unlikely team must band together to survive the undead, as well as ruthless scavengers, to provide Ellie’s immunity for a cure being made by the Fireflies rebellion. Along the way, allies like Joel’s younger brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman) are found in the dangerous world.

An area we’ve often discussed with video game adaptations is how the source material has evolved to cinematic long-form storytelling. Almost to a point where adapting a game into a movie or show seems a bit redundant. One of the biggest examples that helped pivot this direction is 2013’s The Last of Us. Helmed by Neil Druckmann, the game and its sequel provided a morally complex look at humanity’s darkest corners, while also creating incredibly tense survival sequences. An adaptation, while not impossible, would have to take great care in replicating the game’s appealing qualities, without just turning into another generic zombie property. Fortunately, HBO’s take on The Last of Us succeeds with flying colours in not only being a very faithful adaptation but also being an incredibly engaging apocalypse drama in its own right. With Druckmann coming in as a co-showrunner with Chernyobl‘s Craig Mazin, there’s such impressive attention to detail in bringing the TLOU‘s wasteland environment to a different medium. Ranging from the grand scale of the production design to the smaller Easter Eggs that will tickle fans. Just seeing certain sequences replicated almost line for line and scene for scene was kind of surreal. The show does also take some liberties with how the plot progresses compared to the game, while also expanding on certain themes or characters, so don’t expect an exact remake.

Even with capturing the look of the game, a key element of what would make or break the show is the iconic Joel and Ellie dynamic. Once again, the show does not disappoint as Pascal and Ramsey are absolutely fantastic leads as they both capture the essence of the game, while also adding their own touch. Pascal has certainly perfected the craft of playing a reluctant protagonist who travels and bonds with a surrogate child after The Mandalorian! However, Joel’s choices are much less heroic, especially when you’re not the one playing the character in a gaming medium. Ramsey is completely on point with Ellie’s foul-mouth quips and her vulnerabilities. Her acting presence is definitely strong enough to do the heavy lifting for future seasons once we cross TLOU Part 2 (Get your tissues ready!) The rest of the cast also gets to shine as both fan favourite characters and some new ones too, with cameos from Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. In a way, the character development gets so much focus to a detriment, as any conflict or mission for each episode almost feels resolved a bit too quickly, even when given around 50 minutes each across 9 parts. But at the same time, the character focus is such an integral part of exploring the horrid environment and where humanity has evolved. In the brief times that the Infected are in the show, they certainly bring out some tense moments, especially the Clickers. Esthetically, there is a different look to the creatures, but it helps tie the fungal mutation together. Gustavo Santaolalla also gets to come back with his excellent score from the games, which strengthens an already wonderful opening credits sequence.

Overall, The Last of Us is the new standard for video game adaptions as it captures the feel and complex themes of the source material, while also making its own stance as a compelling series. With a great cast and production, I can absolutely recommend The Last of Us if you’re a fan of the games or are looking for a new apocalypse fix after The Walking Dead.

The Last of Us (2023) will be streaming weekly from January 16 on BINGE.