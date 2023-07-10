Narrated by Rosario Dawson, we’re given a look at the enduring and influential legacy of Detective Comics, allowing fans to rediscover the universe and characters. The three-part docuseries provides an insight into the comic book company’s origins, its evolution, and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium. The series features interviews from creators, including Jim Lee, Bruce Timm, Christopher Nolan, Tim Burton, James Gunn, and Patty Jenkins, as well as actors Margot Robbie, Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavill, Robert Pattinson, Michael Keaton, and Dwayne Johnson.

If you’ve ever wanted a concise look at the company that brought Batman and Superman to life, you’re definitely in the right place with Superpowered! The 3 part mini-series provides an engaging look at the history of some of our favourite comic book characters, and how world events reflected or re-contextualised various storylines. While there are some genuine insights, such as the Jewish allegories with Superman and how Vertigo came to be, a lot of the information would mostly be known by long-time readers. However, it was admirable of the series to address aspects like the Bob Kane/ Bill Finger creation of Batman. Even if the mention was brief, at least the creative team to not dance around the subject. It was also surprising to see Marvel and Stan Lee given a bit of a spotlight. But it’s all part of the history of superheroes and the competitive field. If the mini-series was a lowkey advertisement of the comic book library, it certainly worked! Ya boy may or may have not looked at prices at specific story arcs on QBD or Booktopia.

As the mini-series advertises, we get a wide variety of interviews from across the DC creative team. There is less reliance on archival interviews than initially expected. There’s an equal balance, if not more focus, on newer interviews with various creators in both the comic and film/ TV industry. However, you can very easily notice which parts are just utilising behind-the-scenes interviews. Regardless, everyone brought engaging insights, experiences, and knowledge of how the industries intertwined across the many decades of DC. There was much less focus on Gunn, which was unexpected, especially as he and Peter Safran are now in charge of the company’s film division. Thankfully, there was next to no focus on Ezra Miller, even when the doco shared the creation of the Flash character. Which is ironic, as this special could’ve easily been a good advertisement/ companion piece for the movie and the rest of the upcoming slate. Judging from the box office results, not entirely sure if this special would’ve helped much!

Overall, Superpowered: The DC Story is an engaging look at the creation of some of the most popular superheroes and comic characters ever made. If you’re a die-hard fan of DC, there might not be a lot of new information found from the mini-series, but otherwise, I can certainly recommend giving it a watch if you needed to burn 3 hours.

Superpowered: The DC Story will be streaming on BINGE on July 21.