Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a young girl about to go to boarding school, meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), a boy who can fly and refuses to grow up. Alongside her younger brothers, Michael (Jacobi Jupe) and John (Joshua Pickering), and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi), she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, Wendy encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook (Jude Law), and embarks on an adventure that will change her life forever.

A little fun fact: the very first movie I ever saw at the cinema was Peter Pan in 2003. So I think it’s justifiable when I say that the world of Peter Pan holds a bit of a special place in my heart. That nostalgia definitely enhanced the curiosity for Disney’s newest remake of both the 1953 animated classic (minus the dated elements) and the J. M. Barrie stories. That being said, 2023’s Peter Pan and Wendy captures the look and themes of the Boy Who Never Grew Up, but the heart and soul are slightly lacking. Co-writer and director David Lowery, who recently went from Pete’s Dragon to The Green Knight (yes, really), clearly has a lot of love and passion for Barrie’s stories, with quite a few nods and references scattered throughout. Lowery also didn’t hold back on making the movie look as cinematic as possible, even as a Disney+ original. Peter Pan and Wendy is easily one of the most artistic-looking Disney remakes. However, at an hour and 40 minutes, the vast majority of the story feels rushed, with little to no time to be swept up in the adventure and brief glimpses of character development. Whether the movie was chopped down or there were certain story beats they needed to hit, the final experience feels a bit hollow. That being said, in this modern youth culture, an “exciting adventure” with pirates, mermaids, Indians, and fairies sadly comes across as a bit quaint and dated. Especially as TikTok and Fortnite have more or less replaced playing outside. Okay, boomer, indeed!

As this is one of the few Peter Pan adaptations to include Wendy in the title, you’d think that the movie would focus on the titular characters together. While that does occasionally happen, most of the time Peter and Wendy aren’t on screen together, and when they are, they mostly bicker. Funnily enough, at one point, Peter says, “I thought we’d be friends,” to Wendy, which really drew attention to their lack of comradery. Nothing against Molony and Anderson, who both brought terrific performances, but Peter is mostly one note, and Wendy’s choice to grow up seems to be present even before her Neverland journey, so neither of them really learns anything. The real standout is Law as Captain Hook. While at times menacing, this is definitely the most humanised version of the captain, almost bringing a small level of sympathy. The Darling brothers and the Lost Boys mostly blur into the background as, once again, there’s not enough time to build friendship or wonder, but all the performers work well enough. Shahidi as Tink feels more like Julia Roberts’ take on Hook, where she’s more smiles than mischief. On that note, if a “race-swapped” Tinker Bell or a “woke” take on The Lost Boys is enough to ruin your day, then you’re probably doing well in life. This movie won’t ruin your childhood; all the original Peter Pan movies and shows still exist, and there’ll more than likely be several more adaptations to come after this. At least it doesn’t reach the levels of bad that 2015’s Pan left behind!

To summarise, Peter Pan & Wendy doesn’t completely capture the excitement and magic of the original stories, but it’s far from the worst take on the Boy Who Never Grew Up. If you enjoy Peter Pan or you’re after something to watch at home, Peter Pan & Wendy is a harmless and quick little adventure.

Peter Pan & Wendy will premiere on Disney+ on April 28.