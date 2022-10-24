Over the span of a week, a group of wealthy guests unravels their exploits and secrets while at the Sicilian resort, the White Lotus, managed by Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore). The guests include the unstable Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), traveling with Greg (Jon Gries), and assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). The latter meets another guest, Albie (Adam DiMarco), who is on holiday with his dad (Michael Imperioli) and Nonno (F. Murray Abraham). Among the guests are also Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and her husband, Cameron (Theo James), and another couple, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

HBO certainly made a splash at this year’s Emmys, especially with The White Lotus season 1 winning 5 awards. It’s easy to see why as the characters and acting were so rich, along with stunning beauty shots of Hawaii. While the narrative thrust was a bit slow, the dialogue and social satire kept the episodes engaging. Now we have showrunner/ writer & director Mike White returning to bring us on a new trip to Sicily with a mostly new set of characters. Place your bets on the next exotic location if this becomes an ongoing anthology series! While season 2 of The White Lotus shares a lot of the same qualities, the characters and loose framework aren’t quite as strong this time around. The interlinked relationships between the wealthy holidayers and lower-class resort workers that the first season created isn’t as prominent, as the WL team is replaced by Sicilian prostitutes who work their way around specific guests. Maybe it’s meant to be a play on the #metoo movement, but a lot of the interactions play off more like a sitcom where one wild coincidence happens after another. Even the social satire conversations about how the state of the world isn’t quite as interesting as they tiptoe around the “C” word. No, not that one!

Despite the writing not being quite as strong, everything else surrounding White Lotus 2 is still engaging. The cast is all putting in their absolute A game (with the hopes of their Emmy nom, no doubt) as these archetypes of different social classes. A lot of the groups don’t cross paths as much as the first, almost just playing off as a series of vignettes, but Sicily would more than likely be bigger to explore than Hawaii. From the first 5 episodes, the only real connecting tissue from the first season to the second is Coolidge and Gries, and while they don’t add a whole lot to the story like the first, it’s both funny and sad seeing them in a new environment. There’s a bit of interest in Richardson and DiMarco‘s throughline, especially with a potential twist on the way. Plaza will never not be April Ludgate, but she gets to do a more dramatic performance while instilling her dry wit. Very similar to the first season, the cinematography is absolutely stunning. Not that Sicily or other parts of Italy needed to be glamorised, but if you’re planning a Eurotrip, there are some beautiful locations to visit. Or you can live vicariously through the show if money’s a bit tight!

Overall, the second season of The White Lotus isn’t quite as strong of a start as the first, especially with the character work and overarching story. Fingers crossed that the last two episodes tie everything together, as the acting and cinematography are on point. If you enjoyed the first season, or just want to watch pretty golden people in a pretty part of the world, I can mildly recommend the second season of The White Lotus.

The White Lotus Season 2 will be streaming weekly from October 31 on BINGE.