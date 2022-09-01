Big thanks to Prime Video and Event Cinemas Marion for the invite to the Rings of Power fan screening! For your viewing experience, this review will be as spoiler free as possible.

During the Second Age, the dark lord Sauron brings doom and destruction upon Middle Earth. This leads Elvish warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) on a vengeful quest against the re-emergence of evil, crossing paths with Isildur (Maxim Baldry). Galadriel’s friend and politician Elrond (Robert Aramayo) looks to rekindle a friendship with Dwarf Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), while Harfoot Nori (Markella Kavenagh) makes an unusual discovery.

Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy will always be put on a quintessential pedestal in both the fantasy film genre and adapting J.R.R Tolkein’s original book series. After squeezing out another trilogy with The Hobbit, we now have a brand new journey into Middle Earth pre-history with The Rings of Power. However, Jackson has no involvement as a new creative team is mantling Amazon’s $1 billion investment towards what’s expected to be a five-season-long television arc, spanning thousands of years in a new Tolkein continuity. So no pressure! Fortunately, despite the first two episodes feeling like the first two hours of an eight hour movie, The Rings of Power brings back the epicness and quirkiness of Middle Earth. While the establishment of the subplots, characters, and different races took some time to get used to, there are certainly seeds planted that will lead to an intriguing journey.

It definitely makes sense that a Lord of the Rings story is brought to the small screen as shows like Game of Thrones or The Witcher have proven that medieval fantasy epics can look as cinematic as their film counterparts. The Rings of Power has an exhilarating production quality, capturing the same mix of practical sets and protests with convincing-looking CGI as we all fell in love with in 2001. Die-hard Tolkein fans might find some characterisations of familiar favourites inconsistent, but as its own continuity, the band of heroes that fill out The Rings of Power are quite engaging. Even if the narrative thrust and the long-form storytelling leave certain motivations unanswered.

Overall, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has a very promising start. Despite being on the small screen, the Tolkein universe looks as good as ever, with an epic scale and a fantastic production. While the big-picture storytelling leaves certain motivations and narratives unanswered, there is enough intrigue to tune in weekly. If you love The Lord of the Rings or are after another prequel fantasy show to watch with House of the Dragon, I can certainly recommend giving The Rings of Power a watch.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power starts streaming weekly on Prime Video from September 2.