After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim back her status as the greatest pop star in America. Her passion for creating music is reignited by Tedros (Abel Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario and self-guru with a sordid past.

There was a time when an HBO/ A24 show created by Sam Levinson of Euphoria and The Weeknd and featuring a stacked and talented cast would have drummed up confidence and excitement. However, after getting absolutely DESTROYED at the Cannes Film Festival and the alleged troubled and problematic productions as reported by Rolling Stone, all we can really say leading up to The Idol is “Yikes”. Despite going in with as open of a mind as possible, the first episode of The Idol doesn’t leave a particularly lasting strong impression as it’s mostly dull and muddled. It wouldn’t be hard to imagine Levinson wanting to take on a more mature subject matter after depicting high school melodrama, even if he was hired to supposedly reshoot most of the show in Tesfaye’s vision. There’s an attempt at satire for sensationalising and sexualising media personalities, as well as mental illnesses and evidently in future episodes, abusive relationships. However, the satire doesn’t come through in the most natural or subtle way, as a lot of it is bluntly hammered through exposition in the most surface-level way. At one point, Joceyln’s PR team compare her to Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian, which you could maybe see the connection if you squinted, especially with the major subplot in Ep 1. But they also have the nerve to compare her to Sharon Tate. Yikes. Also, it’s a bit difficult to take the satire seriously when there are so many gratuitous shots of Rose-Depp either near nude or mostly nude, and dialogue that is mostly immature and crass. The sleazy satire that’s just borderline sleaze almost reaches Showgirls levels.

Despite the shaky and questionable foundation, there is certainly talent in the first episode of The Idol. The cinematography, while not Euphoria levels, is flawless, and the immensely talented cast mostly doesn’t disappoint. It wouldn’t be surprising if Lily Rose-Depp is after the same critical and accolade treatment as Zendeya in Euphoria. However, while it was clear that Levinson’s struggles with addiction worked with Zendeya’s acting talents, Rose-Depp and Jocelyn don’t leave much of an impression. While it’s only the first episode and the world and situations need to be established, neither the character or the performer have much agency, aside from the fear of creating superficial music. But the nudity and solo asphyxiation (Yes, really) come across as a cynical way of portraying her as “Fearless” or “Empowering”. The Weeknd’s acting is serviceable and has decent chemistry with Rose-Depp. However, if they’re wanting to create a charismatic and mysterious cult leader who can make or break Jocelyn’s spirit, you really need a GREAT actor, not a serviceable one. Again, hopefully, future episodes can show a bit more range from Tesfaye. But for his sake, he better not reach Harry Styles levels in Don’t Worry Darling! The only actors that are consistently entertaining and funny are Rachel Sennott and Dan Levy. They come across as real and likable people, and hopefully, they will get more screen time across the series. Any Blackpink fans that are excited to see Jennie in her acting debut should be satisfied with her limited supporting role. She does a bit of dancing and looks like she’s having fun. But Eli Roth playing a crass a-hole and Hank Hazaria doing a silly accent? That’s less surprising.

Overall, The Idol‘s introduction is neither better nor worst than the reputation that was made from the first reactions. While there’s quite a bit of talent surrounding the show, the shallow and contradictory satire, and vapid characterisations aren’t strong enough to immediately want to watch the rest of the season. Who knows, maybe it’ll gradually pick up, or it’ll become a weird anomaly from the minds of an alledigly problematic filmmaker and musician.

The Idol will be streaming weekly on BINGE.