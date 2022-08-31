Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is a young chef from the world of fine dining. After a heartbreaking death in the family, Carmy comes back to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland. A balance must be found between the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, the strong-willed kitchen staff, including Riche (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and strained relationships.

When it comes to shows or movies focusing on the love of cooking or kitchen drama, it can capture the different levels of stress or reliatability. Shows that pop to mind are Gordon Ramsy’s endless Kitchen franchise or Chopped. You also have dramatised movies like 2015’s Burnt, or slices of wholesomeness like Jon Favreau’s Chef or Ratatouille. In the case of The Bear, it’s somewhere in between. The first four episodes definitely capture the hilarious highs and intense lows of working in a bustling sandwich shop. As a former hospo worker, there are so many authentic moments watching a group of cooks swearing and encountering different obstacles to maintaining a business or avoiding low inspectionscores.

If there’s a missing space in your heart where Shameless used to be, Jeremy Allen White brings a level of maturity and complexity as Carmy. The contrast between his worldly culinary skills and incorporating them into a small sandwich shop brings some witty banter amongst the co-workers, while also mourning the loss of a family member. Ayo Edebiri as sous chef Syndey is also another highlight of The Bear, portraying a level of passion for bringing Chicagoland to a new level of professionalism. There are also a couple of surprising cameos from certain actors, including Oliver Platt in a recurring role.

Overall, the first four episodes of The Bear have promise for a recipe for success. An engaging blend of drama and comedy in an incredibly relatable and authentic hospo setting, the show also has a great performance from Jeremy Allen White, with the rest of the cast following suit. If you’re after a new dramedy or love cooking shows, I can certainly say “Yes, chef!” to The Bear.

The Bear will be streaming on Disney+ on August 31.