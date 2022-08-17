Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is a 30-something attorney trying to balance her work life with her social life. But once she starts turning into a raging 6-foot-tall green superpowered Hulk, her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), helps her find balance. But Jennifer is pushed into both fame and negative stigma as She-Hulk, especially as she gets moved to superhuman-oriented legal cases. Things get complicated when she has to represent an old foe of Bruce’s, The Abomination (Tim Roth).

Seeing as how Better Call Saul finished this week, guess it’s time for a placeholder law show! There’s no denying that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has had a massive uphill battle, especially with the incredibly rough first trailer. Aside from the unfinished special effects (which, yes, are a lot better in the final show), the idea of IRL Fiona in a New Girl style rom-com just seemed like a bizarre direction for the MCU. Fortunately, the first 4 episodes prove that She-Hulk is not that show at all! Instead, we have a pretty lighthearted and charming Marvel take on law shows. Judging by the comic fandom’s description of She-Hulk being more comedic than her cousin, the show certainly carries that spirit, even with some Ferris Bueller fourth wall breaks. Which are often funny, especially with some cheeky jabs at her title being derivative of the Hulk, and calling out the M-She-U naysayers on social media. Guess it’s testing grounds for how Deadpool will work within Disney Marvel?

It almost seemed like a missed opportunity for Jennifer to not be able to grow and control hulking out throughout the entire show as she masters it almost immediately. Especially how comparatively, Bruce’s more interesting stories come from being a fugitive and having to learn how to suppress the monster within. Heck, the possible jokes of trying not to be angry during court hearings almost seem to write themselves. But it’d probably be seen as too repetitive of a story we’ve already seen, and She-Hulk being thrown into the limelight is a unique spin. Maslany does balace both roles very well with her comedic timing, and it’s always great to see Ruffalo. Can only imagine how Lou Ferrigno would react to a full-on comedic Hulk show! We do also get two situationally ridiculous, yet hilarious, episodes devoted to Benedict Wong back as Wong, and who doesn’t love Wong?

Overall, the first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law were surprisingly charming and fun! Don’t let the questioning marketing put the show in a bad light as the tone and meta-commentary bring a pretty enjoyable experience. If you’re after a law dramedy with superheros, it’s certainly worth a look.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starts streaming weekly on Disney+ from August 18.