Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., uncovers a conspiracy involving a secret invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury brings together his allies, including Maria Hill (Cobie Smoulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), as well as Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and a conflicted G’iah (Emilia Clarke), as they race against time to save humanity.

Remember those shapeshifting beings with Australian accents from Captain Marvel? Apparently, someone decided it was time to give them a show! Among the bigger tentpole productions like Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the Disney+ original programs have been an interesting experiment to bring a variety of different genres. Even if the quality consistency is out of control. But in the case of Secret Invasion, loosely based on the Skrull invasion storyline from the comics, it’s definitely one of the more mature entries in the MCU. If you enjoyed the political thriller/ espionage aspects of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, then you’ll definitely be engaged with Secret Invasion. The first two episodes give a conspiratorial/ political red tape perspective of an alien invasion. Especially one where the threat can morph and blend into crowds. You’ll certainly find lots of sequences dedicated to people walking down Liverpool alleyways looking around or talking on a phone! The threat itself is quite reminiscent of the anarchy group from Falcon and Winter Solider, so hopefully the next 4 episodes can further expand the villains into more unique characters.

It’s rather quaint to think back to 2008 when Sam Jackson first appeared as the iconic eye-patched spy in an end credits sequence in Iron Man. Quite frankly, after a decade-plus of supporting roles or cameos, it’s about time Nick Fury got a leading role! Jackson kills it, as always, especially as an older Fury who has been shaken from the Blip, while still having a few tricks up his sleeve. Also, if you were impressed by the de-aging in Captain Marvel, then you might be in for a bit of a treat. Returning performers like Mendelsohn, Freeman, and Smoulders all do their parts well, with some bringing some twists that might affect the future of the MCU. Unless it’s resolved later in the series. There’s an argument between Fury and Rhodey in Ep 2 that has some really solid acting from both respected actors. It’s good to see Clarke back in a major franchise, with her character having some interesting or conflicting choices. But the real stand out is Olivia Coleman as MI6 informant, Sonya. Obviously, by now, Coleman has proven to be one of the greats, but her switch from endearing to psychopathic is sensational.

Overall, the first two episodes of Secret Invasion are a solid opening for a more refreshingly mature story in the MCU. With a more grounded take on an invasion, as well as a talented cast, I can certainly say the show is worth giving a watch.

Secret Invasion will be streaming weekly from July 21 on Disney+.