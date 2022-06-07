Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a 16-year-old high schooler trying to find her way, especially among her peers and her family in Jersey City. An avid Avengers fan with a wild imagination, particularly for Captain Marvel, Kamala creates fan fic, cosplays, and hangs out with friends Bruno (Matt Lintz) and Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher). One day, Kamala finds a bangle that unlocks cosmic energy superpowers, giving her the chance to become a hero, like her idols.

It’s almost fitting that the first movie review pairing we did with Disney was for Captain Marvel back in 2019. Now, with our first early peek at a new Disney+ series, we get to talk about the first two episodes of Ms. Marvel! Acting as a 6 episode introduction for Kamala Khan in the MCU, we’ll soon get to see her pairing with Carol Danvers in The Marvels movie next year. As an introduction, Kamala is a very likable and fun lead, who brings a lot of the same relatablities and vulnerabilites of a teenaged superhero as someone like Peter Parker. The clash between her interests and her family/ culture certainly creates a unique perspective in the Marvel universe, even with a typical set up with a love interest and quirky frineds. But for a first lead performance, Iman Vellani brings a lot of charisma and charm as Kamala.

A fun part of the recent Marvel shows are the dips into different genres or styles that their film counterparts don’t get to explore as much. From Moon Knight having a more psychological take, to a horror sitcom setting in WandaVision. And for Ms. Marvel, we get a more stylised show that brings the audeince into the mind Kamala and her wild imagination. Especially with flashes of unique cinematopgraphy and elements of comic book type augmented reality gags in the style of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Can only hope for the continued creativity in the remaining four epsiodes, especially as she is given more of a chance to take on her hero duties. And judging by the forumla of previous d+ mcu shows, we’ll get to see the comic accurate Ms. Marvel costume in the later episodes, but the idea Kamala running around in a Captain Marvel cosplay in the meantime is pretty funny.

Overall, the first two episodes of Ms. Marvel bring a promising start for a fun teen superhero show. With a charasimaitc lead performance, and a creative flair in a typical set up, avid MCU fans should get a kick from Kamala’s journey.

Ms. Marvel will be streaming weekly on Disney+ from June 8th.