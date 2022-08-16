A raw and emotional journey into the dreams, struggles, and triumphs of the groundbreaking AFLW league. Discover the courageous pioneers who were told they could never play Australian Rules football at the highest level and made it happen.

Nothing makes an SA based reviewer happier than seeing Australia’s first locally commissioned series for a platform as big as Disney+! Certainly couldn’t find a more appropriate subject matter to focus on with all of our favourite sporting pass time, Aussie Rules footy. However, we get to see a unique perspective with the first two episodes of the docuseries Fearless, which brings an empowering story of female footy players in their sixth season. The series focuses on four of the teams, including Adelaide Crows, Western Bulldogs, GWS Giants, and Collingwood Magpies. To bring a slight bias in, no disrespect to the other states and their respected teams, but seeing an Adelaide team celebrated for their three Premiereship wins brought a bit of a grin! Can only imagine how Disney+ viewers in other parts of the world would find watching Christmas in Summer or the famous Crows vs Port rivalry as depicted in Fearless.

The hardships and commitment to the players were certainly explored throughout the first two episodes of Fearless, especially with the injuries and the early beginnings of COVID. Some of the biggest injuries highlighted includs GWS player Bríd Stack colliding with Crows player Ebony Marinoff in 2021, and Magies co-captain Bree Davey rupturing her knee earlier this year. However, while we did get a bit of an insight to the player’s day to day regimes and homelifes, it would’ve been interesting to explore the developments of the AFLW further. Hopefully the remaining episodes will provider a grander history, but it is important to get into the headspace of the players. There was also a powerful tribute to GWS player Jacinda Barclay, who passed in late 2020.

Overall, the first two episodes of Fearless: The Inside Story of AFLW certainly hits the mark with an empowering message. If you love AFL, if you love AFLW, if you love the Crows, or you’re after an engaging docuseries, I can certainly recommend giving Fearless a go!

Fearless: The Inside Story of AFLW starts streaming weekly on Disney+ from August 24.