Picking up from Season 3, the ragtag group of superpowered “heroes” known as Doom Patrol are still indirectly helping the town of Cloverton from forthcoming threats. When Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser) wants to use a time machine, they are warned by a future Victor Stone (Joivan Wade) of an invasion from Immortus. Rita Farr (April Bowlby) works to hatch a plan to stop the invasion, with Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer) reluctantly helping.

Just to think that back in 2018 when the Doom Patrol was first introduced in Titans and how it’d grow to not only be far superior as a spin-off series, but also one of the best comic book shows currently running. So many elements have kept Doom Patrol fresh over the years, especially the dry wit and fourth-wall jokes being thrown around from the sardonic and tragic characters. However, the most important aspect of Doom Patrol is embracing and showcasing the most bizarre corners of DC. It’s clear that Season 4 still has plenty to bring to the table as we start strong with zombified Were-butts! No, I’m not providing any context, and to the fun of the show’s delightful absurdity, neither will they! In a similar structure to the other seasons, this newest edition to the team’s adventures has a loose structure with each episode being an isolated wacky story, while slowly adding to the overall development of the narrative. It’ll be interesting to see how splitting the season into two parts will affect the overall pacing, or if it’s a case of needing to finalise post-production ala Stranger Things.

Even with the weird shenanigans, the most engaging part of Doom Patrol has been the ensemble group. We’re given so many new elements of each character as the stories peel off an extra layer of tragedy and more or less showcase that being a superhero, or a Metahuman isn’t all it’s cracked out to be. But the banter, cursing, and insults keep the hilarity and adopted family bond going. All the actors are still fantastic in their respective roles after four seasons. Especially with Bowlby continuously showing range after playing eye candy in the likes of Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory. Of course, between playing a Robotman in Doom Patrol and playing a Whale man, the year of Brendan Fraser’s comeback definitely continues strongly! It’s also great to see HBO Max step up on the production budget, especially after the rough beginnings in the DC exclusive app days.

Overall, Doom Patrol Season 4, Part 1, is another solid entry into the hilariously bizarre corners of DC and the endless stream of modern comic book content. With a great cast and an imaginative story, I can absolutely recommend catching the fourth season if you’re a big fan of Doom Patrol or DC.

Doom Patrol Season 4 will start streaming weekly on December 8 on BINGE.