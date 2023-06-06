A realtor, Ava (Kaley Cuoco), an aging tennis player, Nate (Chris Messina), and a plumber, Matt (Tom Bateman), seize an opportunity to capitalise on America’s obsession with true crime through a unique podcast idea.

Similar to the characters in the show, Craig Rosenberg and Jason Bateman seems to be very on board to take the true crime/ murder mystery in a unique direction. Especially in the light of the podcasting entertainment sphere, following the footpath of Only Murders in the Building. However, Based On A True Story has a very interesting and humourous approach to the true crime podcasting world, but I’ve been sworn to secrecy to discuss it further! An angle to potentially discuss the show in the most spoiler-free way possible is the setup seems to initially take the audience in a whodunnit mystery while creating a coming-of-middle-age dynamic between Ava and Nate. Then the show decides to pull the run and turns the WHOdunnit into a WHYdunnit. While the first three episodes do give a very strong hook for the rest of the season, it does take a bit long to get to the main premise of the podcasting. The first two episodes could have been condensed into one as they establish similar themes and character choices. That being said, it’s still an enticing lead-in for more to come, while also creating fun satire of true crime obsession within the media. There’s also a very blatant product placement for various Google products, including the Pixel and the earbuds, which can be a bit eye-rolling once you notice it. But then again, you gotta get that budget somehow.

As discussed with Harley Quinn, it’s terrific seeing Kaley Cuoco taking on more interesting roles after The Big Bang Theory. She could have very easily been typecasted as Penny for the rest of her career, but between The Flight Attendant and Based on a True Story, she really gets to show layers of her talent. Messina is in engaging straight man among the true crime shenanigans, more or less filling in as, ironically, a Jason Bateman type of role. We don’t often get to see aging tennis players having a mid-life crisis, so that’s at least another unique angle. It is a bit silly watching a show that involves the audio medium, but the characters don’t really use headphones to listen or edit the audio. But what can you do? However, the surprise star of the show is Tom Bateman as Matt the plumber. Bateman really shows various layers within his performance, and will really make for an enticing character for the rest of the season. Natalia Dyer also makes some brief appearances, showing a side that most Stranger Things fans will not see with Nancy.

Overall, Based On A True Story has a unique and humourous twist to the true crime podcasting world, even if it takes a bit longer than needed to get to the main hook. However, its definitely a show worth looking out for if the likes of Joe Goldberg or Jeffrey Dahmer interest you. For some reason.

Based On A True Story will stream weekly from June 8 on BINGE.