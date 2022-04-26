If you’re a fan of electronic music, then you’re a fan of Dimatik. The Adelaide born DJ and producer has taken the EDM charts by storm with his banging tracks, featuring the likes of artist’s such as Timmy Trumpet, SAVAGE and Krunk!

In January, Dimatik collaborated with UK DJ and EDM icon, DJ Rankin, to remake his classic tune ‘I Am A Raver’ and release it to his very own label ‘Cinematik Recordings’.

Dimatik explained he didn’t want to change the already well-known song into anything ‘too crazy’ more so just make it a more fresh/catchy and simple 2022 version; ‘Something catchy yet still banging’. And that he did.

His newest release, ‘The Chant’ is an energetic dance track, featuring Adelaide artist, Restricted and New Zealand Rapper, Savage. A tune that’s sure to get you pumped for the week ahead.

In March, Dimatik completed a 6-show tour with Timmy Trumpet around Europe; performing in locations such as Germany, Paris and Prague.

He took to Instagram (@dimatikmusic) expressing his gratitude for the opportunity.

‘After being stuck in a pandemic for two years, it was seriously surreal to be back in EUROPE playing 6 INSANE shows…. To support him (Timmy Trumpet) on a tour across the other side of the world is something special to me. Big shout to my brother…’

Dimatik first started DJing for underage nightclub events and birthday parties at the ripe age of 16. It was during his 20’s that he started producing his own music and released popular hits ‘Punjabi’ and ‘Giratina’ just to name a few.

So where to now for Dimatik? During such an unprecedented time, he plans to live in the moment and not plan to far ahead. Long term, he wants to play main stages of festivals like Tomorrowland, Creamfields and EDC and open his own office with his label ‘Cinematik’.

