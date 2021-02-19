Since the late 90’s we’ve been bringing the freshest dance music to your radio speakers. How many times have you pulled up to a red light and had a little boogie? Yep, we thought so! We have gone through a lot to get where we are today, it’s not all sunflowers and daisies.

We know that we sound as good as the other FM stations but did you know that we are a not-for-profit community station? This means we can’t play 30 minutes per hour of ads (we wouldn’t even want to anyway) just to pay the bills like the big guys do.

Want to know how you can help?

Check out our new Fresh Mate donation program where we’re giving YOU the opportunity to give back!

Did you know, it costs over $1 million each year to run Fresh 92.7! To keep us alive and on air, we rely on these heartfelt donations so that we can remain independent, continue to supply an all-round quality service and continue to provide fab opportunities for Adelaide’s youth and electronic music community. WE NEED YOUR HELP to ensure we can keep providing these opportunities well into the future.

Every donation, small or large goes a long way. When you become a Fresh Mate, you’re helping us to continue to do what we love – brighten your day!

You can sign up to be a Fresh Mate here.

From the bottom of our heart, thank you for your ongoing support and love.

Go on, be a mate, a FRESH MATE!