How great is the silly season in South Australia? With the Christmas spirit in full swing and the sun beginning to shine, it’s great to see the state buzzing with excitement once again.

With Christmas arriving this weekend, there’s plenty of reason to get out and explore the fun events and activities that are happening in Adelaide to get us in the summertime mood.

This week is no different and we have been spoiled for choice with the help of Glam Adelaide, Fresh 927 has wrapped up the top three unmissable events this weekend to make your selection that much simpler!

Cranker XMAS Block Party – Thursday 23rd

’Tis the season to blow the top off a few at the Cranker!

2021 has been a weird year but that doesn’t mean we can’t see it off in style with another killer block party.

Bands in the Cranker and Chateau Apollo, here Eats at Midnight Spaghetti and frosty beverages and sunshine in the Roxie’s beer garden.

Kicking off at 4 pm to celebrate the end of the work year with performances from Don’t Bring Stacey, SODA, Agapanther, Hey Harriett, Oscar the Wild, and Molly Rocket just to name a few.

Thursday December 23, 4pm-Late.

Tickets are a very festive $10 (+BF), which includes your first drink FREE!

Christmas Eve at Clink – Friday 24th

Gather family, friends & colleagues and celebrate the festive season at CLINK.

While McLaren Vale is known for all things historic and boutique wineries and rolling vines, two of the most loved institutions, Hardys Wines Tintara and McLaren Vale Hotel have teamed to bring SA a new pop-up wine bar just in time for summer.

As our summer gears up to be one of good wine, good food and great friends – Clink at Tintara will take your sunny Saturday sessions and twilight Friday nights to the next level with live music Frozen Margs and shady fig trees.

Find out more about Clink here.

Semaphore Summer Festival – 23, 24, 26th December

Located along the Esplanade, the seaside spot is bursting with entertainment to enjoy throughout the summer season.

With thrill rides, dodgem cars, sideshow games and so much more, it’s the perfect place for family fun.

The iconic festival will see some new rides this year with the Spinning Coaster, UFO Bumper Kars and Tea Cup ride to check out.

If you’ve got kids bursting with energy, they’ll love to have a go at the bungees and bounces across the festival too.

Semaphore Summer Festival is running from December 11 2021, until January 30, 2022. It is open daily from 11 am (closed Christmas Day) and is located on the Esplanade, Semaphore.

Find out more here.

To read the full guide of what’s on this weekend, visit Glam Adelaide here.