BOOBS, NIPPLES & AREOLA you might feel uncomfortable saying them right now, but trust me you won’t after seeing Adelaide Fringes’ show Underwire starring Gemma Caruana. This funny, explorative and insightful cabaret, shows the experience of Gemma undergoing breast reduction surgery in a unique and humorous way.

Through the show you get a deep insight into the emotional understanding of the main character growing up and what led to her going under the knife, as a woman it isn’t hard to relate to the stories and situations, she found herself in. I found myself laughing, cringing and almost in tears through the show and looking around at the other audience members it was clear I wasn’t alone.

I can’t stress enough, this show is for everyone after speaking with male audience members after the production, they too were transported through Gemma’s timeline and saw an insight into how it can be growing up as a woman. Gemma doesn’t only just flex her talent as a storyteller but also shows off her vocal talent and songwriting by using parodies of well-known songs to enhance her performance.

It’s a must-see this fringe season, and without sounding too cheesy is the breast show around.

Verdict: ★★★★★

Name of show: Underwire

Venue: The Studio at Holden Street Theatres, Hindmarsh

