Don’t worry, they’re all grown up…so it’s not weird (well, it’s still weird…but in a good way.)

The creators of the popular Fringe show ‘Swamplesque’ have returned this year with their new show ‘The Stripsons’ and let me tell you, it’s Springfield like you’ve never seen it before.

This adults-only, burlesque, drag parody show will have your jaw on the floor the whole time and as with any Fringe show, the better the crowd is, the better the performance is. You MUST promise to cheer, scream and go absolutely feral for this Simpsons parody burlesque drag excellence. You wouldn’t want to disappoint Marge.

All of your favourite childhood characters make appearances, just with less clothing and some talents you haven’t seen on the T.V. There’s tap dancing, fire, balloons, nipple tassels and of course, Mr. Burns in his vest. It’s a recipe for a good time.

In conclusion, don’t go if you hate having fun.

Verdict: 4 ½ stars

Name of show: The Stripsons

Venue: The Flamingo Glyttony – Rymill Park

Duration: 60 mins

Dates: Thu 9 Mar – Sun 12 Mar: 9:40pm

Thu 14 Mar – Sun 19 Mar: 9:40pm