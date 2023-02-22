Strut & Fret, the creators of Blanc de Blanc and LIMBO, are back to invite you to the world premiere of a Party. A get-together that promises to be so outrageous, that if you’ve ever been to a wilder party – you’re under arrest! It’s clearly not just any Party. It’s THE Party. Their promise certainly delivers as we get a techinicoloured circus that’s a bit rude and crude in the funniest ways possible.

We’re initially greeted by a collection of zany characters attending The Party, who have no problem showing off their fantastic acrobatic skills and comedic timing. They move their way through a neon Rent-style building set, popping out of different windows, stairs, and doors, as well as utilising surprising entrances and props. It’s not too long before they grab the attention of the audience with their jumping, back flips, twirling, and twerking. Their flamboyant outfits are also quite eye-catching, almost ripped straight out of a John Waters movie. But if you find the costumes a bit much, don’t worry, they’ll be removed in no time! Be warned, The Party is R 18+ with brief glimpses of nudity, so it’s not exactly an event to bring the kids or grandma to. But each to their own!

Outside of rampant and often confronting energy, the performers are all very skilled and impressive to watch. As already mentioned, there are plenty of front and back flips, jumping on top of each other, among the wide display of talents. One performer offers a cover of Your Song by Elton John (with undies), and two others display an amazing trapeze-style twirl and leap above the audience and stage. The show is absolutely worth catching to see the performances in person. Even if the energy from the audience didn’t always ripple back to the performers, especially on a Wednesday night, The Party could easily be a bit hit with a crowd on a Friday or Saturday. There is also some slight participation involved, especially if it’s your birthday on that night. Be prepared for… party poppers. It’ll be left at that!

Overall, The Party is a prime example of colourfully coordinated chaos in the most hilarious way. With a wide variety of impressive circus performances bathed in a flamboyant attitude, I can certainly recommend accepting an invite to The Party.

Name of show: The Party

Verdict: ★★★★☆

Venue: The Spiegeltent @ The Garden of Unearthly Delights

