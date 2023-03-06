You will not want to miss this daring display of acrobatics and live music!

If you are a fan of Cirque du Soleil and live rock music then Highwire Entertainment’s ‘The Defiant’ is right up your alley. Seven bold acrobatic women are accompanied by an impressive one woman band in this audacious act. From acrobatics to trapeze and the use of aerial silks this show has it all and projects the talent of each individual to accentuate their personal skill set!

There is a real feel of togetherness and trust that the team has with each other and when the performers are smiling to each other throughout the show it is positive to see. ‘The Defiant’ demonstrated the shear strength of each individual when carrying out their respective routines whether individual or as a group.

Musical Director, drummer, guitarist and vocalist Rachel Trainor (nighteyesmusic) was pinnacle in adding to the atmosphere with her eerie and dark vocals. The soundtrack was creative being mysterious when it needed to be and unambiguous too, which complimented the performance and routine of Contemporary circus. In fact, two of the songs used in the show were original songs written and performed by Trainor – so if you like this genre, then I would definitely recommend checking out ‘nighteyesmusic’ with these songs released recently.

‘The Defiant’ is fearless with daring acts from incredible heights, which when completed will make you gasp then applaud at the talent required to execute such feats. Collectively, the line-up use the stage to its’ full capacity leaving the audience amazed when seeing the cast up close with their flexibility and natural talent to pull off routines that look easy but are not.

Past accolades at the 2022 Adelaide Fringe include the Pick of the Fringe Weekly Award, Best Circus Weekly Award and Winner of the Best Circus and Physical Theatre Award.

My review:

Wow! What a show this was, I think as I walked out of ‘The Peacock’ everyone was just in awe of what they had seen. One limitation was the view from certain points of the tent with the scaffolding but that cannot be helped.

A ‘Gluttony Headline Act’ is not one to overlook and ‘The Defiant’ is no exception! The performance takes you to a different place with the use of smoke machine, dark setting on top of the already tense music.

The technique seemed flawless when watching these acts closely and the show was easy to be engaged in – especially with the live rock music. The skill these women possess is inspiring for anyone watching and can be enjoyed by all ages. If you do not want to miss this daring display, I would recommend getting your tickets soon as shows are selling out fast by popularity – so definitely a show to get around!!

Rating: 5.0 Stars

Venue: The Peacock at Gluttony – Rymill Park