Guaranteed to get you in good spirits!

Self-proclaiming Adelaide as its second home, ‘The Choir of Man’ returns with a new show off the back of its recent tour of London’s The West End. The nine-man ensemble was recently an inclusion as one of the 2022 Olivier Award Nominees and has a proven track record at the Fringe being awarded with 2019’s ‘Pick of the Fringe’.

The line-up is backed by an experienced production with the likes of internationally acclaimed Theatrical Producer Andrew Kay AM (Soweto Gospel Choir, North by Northwest) and Creator, Director and Producer Nic Doodson (The Magnets: Acapella Group, The Edinburgh Fringe and Glastonbury).

Starting with a homage to its pub ‘The Jungle’, the acapella group make its presence known with an exuberant rendition of a Guns and Roses classic, I’m sure you can guess which one!

This show displays everything that a pub is not usually known for but dictates the differences through comedy and acknowledging that this pub is different from the rest. From singing, dancing, stomping, tap-dancing and clapping, you will be engaged and will enjoy this 10 times more if you sing-along to these smash hits.

The comedy is relatable and at times spontaneous when bringing audience members on stage to sing in to. Not only do ‘The Choir of Man’ bring great music but fine comedy too; they recite a hilarious rendition of ‘Under the bridge’ set within the toilets of the pub, which was a real highlight, sending the audience into uncontrollable laughter.

My review:

With ‘The Choir of Man’ you can not only embrace the music, but you can also enjoy the comedy – oh and a free pint or non-alcoholic beverage with the first round on the house! I have to say that this small touch really sets the scene and helps the audience to settle in.

Each of the members get their opportunity to showcase their spectacular voices (and range) in addition to their skilful musical talents in a variety of songs. The song covers were creative and I loved how ‘The Choir of Man’ cast made them its own.

This show is suitable for all ages with songs new and old and should be on your list of shows to see if you are looking for definite entertainment at the Fringe with serious talent!

Rating: 5.0 Stars

Venue: The Fantail (open-air) at Gluttony – Rymill Park