Once upon a time, there was a lovely princess, she was enchanted and the spell could only be broken by the gorgeous, sassy, and talented drag queens that make up the swamplesque crew.

This is not a show to miss, entering the tent you will be serenaded by the beautiful lyrics of all-star, followed swiftly by the groovy moves of the green ogre himself, Shrek. After a sell-out season at the 2022 fringe, swamplesque is back and it’s easy to see why. The show is funny, outrageous and (I can’t stress enough) dripping with talent. The performance sails through the original storyline of Shrek, with twists and shocks throughout.

However, I can’t give skip over the role the audience plays in this performance, the audience is rowdy, intensely consumed with each song, and brings a beautiful energy to the show. This late-night show is perfect for Shrek fans, people who love nipple tassels, and everything in between.

No words can do this show justice, so what are you waiting for? Go book the show, grab a wine or drink beforehand and get ready to laugh and have your childhood ruined. in the naughtiest possible way.

Verdict: ★★★★★

Name of show: Swamplesue

Venue: The Flamingo Gluttony- Rymill Park

Duration: 60 mins

Tickets: Full Price: $45.00

Dates: Friday 17th Feb – Sunday 5Th March 9.40pm

Buy tickets here https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/swamplesque-af2023#buy-tickets-section